A chilly start to Thanksgiving week

Temperatures managed to reach the upper 40s this afternoon as the sun prevailed following a rainy morning. Total precipitation this morning was 0.28″ in Indianapolis, which also makes today the wettest day since October 29th. We look to dry out this evening, but not without consequences.

Our sky will be mostly clear to kick off Monday with substantially drier air flowing in from the northwest. This comes on the back of a cold front, which is moving through tonight. Wind will pick up with the colder and drier air rushing in overnight with gusts reaching the 20-25 mph. Breezy conditions will continue through Monday as well and certainly add a wind chill factor to the day. While the sun will remain out through the day, warming will be difficult with the cold air advection. Temperatures may begin in the mid 20s and rise no more than 10-12 degrees by the mid afternoon. Conditions will become more calm overnight luckily as high pressure moves into place overhead.

Tuesday morning has the potential to be the coldest day this week with lows around 20 degrees. A southerly wind will return however, and this should pick us back up into the low 40s. Further warming will continue into the mid week as wind remains out of the south and the sun stays out too.

An early look at Thanksgiving calls for rain jackets right now! The tradeoff? It also appears to be one of the mildest days we enjoy over the next seven.