A chilly start to the week and a chance for snow too

Indianapolis has been on the temperature rollercoaster today with a 29 degree range from last night through this morning alone. A strong cold front fueled storms last night and forced low 60 degree highs (our technical high temp was set at midnight) crashing back to the low 30s by daybreak! Since this drop, we have been stuck in the mid 30s and are likely to drop into the teens ahead of sunrise tomorrow.

Tuesday will be the coldest day so far this season with widespread lows between 15-20 degrees. The struggle does not stop there as we watch cloud cover increase quickly during the day. With an overcast sky and only weak southerly flow, temperatures are unlikely to warm more than 10-15 degrees through the day. This sets us up for highs around 30 degrees – our last day with a high below 30 being back in February!

Overnight it will drop back into the mid 20s with clouds still overhead. A streak of energy in the upper atmosphere may be enough to provide lift and produce light snow. Due to dry air near the surface, most of us will not experience more than flurries, but more persistent snow showers in Southern Indiana could yield a coating in some spots.

Our next warm up will then ensue on Wednesday. Temperatures will remain in the 30s, but will be followed by highs in the 50s and even 60s as we approach the weekend.