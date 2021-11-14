A chilly start to the week but mild weather lies ahead

Indianapolis saw its first measurable snow of the season today with around 1/2″ falling across much of the area. This was also the 3rd consecutive day where snowfall was recorded. Additionally, it was our coldest day of the season so far with a high of 37 degrees.

The cold weather will remain in tact as high pressure slides through the Midwest on Monday. This will make for a drier overall day, but it will also keep the recent breezy conditions at bay. Despite drier conditions, clouds will still dominate most of the day with just limited sunshine in the morning. This will keep temperatures in check too with highs climbing no higher than about 40 degrees. A flurry or rain shower will be possible sometime in the afternoon, but nothing significant will occur.

Tuesday will be a transition day as high pressure pulls out and a warm front moves in. This will increase southerly flow and bring a significant warm up to Central Indiana. Temperatures will sky rocket from lows around freezing to highs nearing 60! It will be partly cloudy and breezy at times in the afternoon. Temperatures may not drop below 50 overnight into Wednesday as wind picks up. Clouds will also increase on Wednesday, but temps should still manage to break into the lower 60s. It will be short lived warmth though as out next front moves in late in the day and bring cooler air along with showers.