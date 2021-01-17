A chilly start to the week

This weekend brought another snowy day to central Indiana. Although, overall accumulations were very light and most of the snowfall melted on contacted. Only 0.04″ of snowfall was recorded in Indianapolis. That doesn’t really make a dent in the overall snow “deficit” for this time in the season. On average, we should have seen 11.5″ of snowfall between December 1st and now.

These snow showers exit Sunday evening but areas of flurries will linger into Monday. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 20s tonight and wind chill temperatures will fall into the teens. While there isn’t a lot of snowfall on the ground, there is still plenty of moisture. Be cautious of slick spots on the roads tonight and Monday morning.

It will be a chilly start the work week with highs only rising into the low and mid 30s Monday afternoon. However, it will feel even cooler than that for the holiday as wind chill temperatures only peak in the low 20s. Skies will remain cloudy and additional flurries throughout the day are possible.

Another disturbance will bring chances for more flurries and light, scattered snowfall late Monday night and Tuesday morning. This system continues to track south and will mainly impact our far most southern counties. By Tuesday afternoon we start to bring some sunshine back to central Indiana. A few additional snow showers will be possible late Tuesday night and early Wednesday. However, much of this next week will be dry. Temperatures are set to remain seasonal to slightly below average almost the entire week. The only outlier day will be Thursday when temperatures briefly rise into the low and mid 40s before another cold front passes during the day, sending temperatures back below average.