Today will bring additional cloud cover across the state, while rain chances remain quite low and not helpful, under our current drought status! Out-the-door, expect temperatures in the 60s and a dry radar to begin your morning sunrise, marking another quiet start.

This afternoon, more clouds will hover overhead and should pull down our afternoon temperatures compared to the upper 80s (Wednesday) yesterday, highs today will reach the lower 80s. A shower chance exist but remains low in coverage, which has been our scenario all workweek!

Friday will bring slightly warmer temperatures, along with a slight bump in rain/storm chances for the afternoon (30%), as highs reach the middle 80s, esp. in our western counties.

The weekend will be hotter with highs reaching the 90s both days in spots! Sunday could still bring storms by the afternoon and into the evening, as a cold front approaches from the west. This front will bring a promise of some decent rain chances and likely continue into Monday, as cooler air is drawn back into the state to begin the new workweek!