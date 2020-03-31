A cold and cloudy close, March 2020 was the cloudiest in years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A COLD CLOSE

March exits with temperatures more typical for late February. Only 43-degrees at 4 pm Tuesday - the normal high for February 24th.

ONWARD AND UPWARD

So long to the cloudiest March in 7 years. Not even half the possible sunshine was produced this month. The sunniest day of the month came on March 7th. Here's to brighter days ahead!

What can that sunshine do for you? A lot, and it really helps with the temperatures too! Check out the temps out west where the sun is out Tuesday afternoon. We will brighten the skies Wednesday as we open up April. Temperatures will be chilly but going in the right direction. The forecast is for temperatures to rise above 50-degrees Wednesday but April will open for the 5th straight year below normal. The average high on April first is 58-degrees.