Skies are mainly clear, as chilly air is around to begin this Ash Wednesday morning! Expect bright sunshine to warm us again through the day, as clouds start to thicken by the afternoon. Another great day outdoors to enjoy, get yardwork done, and nearly 20° above the seasonal average.

This evening, a cold front will arrive and bring spotty showers around the area. Most showers will have ended by midnight, as skies clear and temperatures tumble overnight.

A colder flow for Thursday will bring us back to seasonal levels for the afternoon, under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will remain steady and that breeze will add to the chill with highs only in the middle 40s or 20° colder than today!

Another burst of warmth on the way for the weekend on Saturday, with the warmest of 2022 expected! Be sure to take advantage of this great weather, as a turn to wet and cooler air returns Sunday and Monday.