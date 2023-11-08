Gusty winds fueled one of the warmest days on record for so late in a year

Temperatures surged and are up as much as 20-degrees since same time Tuesday. There are 80° temps on the board in surrounding communities Wednesday afternoon with multiple locations reach and surpass 80°. Warmest, 83° Freetown (Jackson County). It was the warmest afternoon in two weeks in Indianapolis with a preliminary near-record high 78°.

RARE AIR

The warmest high temperature for November is 81° set on the first in 1950. The city of Indianapolis has never recorded an 80° day beyond November first. Wednesday’s high (78°) is among the warmest on record for so late in the year. Scanning 152 years of weather records there have only been 10 days 78° or warmer on record. Most recently November 8th (79°) and 9th (78°) when the records for the dates were set in 2020.

RAIN CHANCES RISE

Gusty winds and clear skies precede a cold front that will pass city of Indianapolis around 1 to 2am. Scattered showers are to develop and increase to as much as 50% coverage near midnight. Rainfall looks to be rather light, and many areas will not see much rain.

Behind the front a real cool off is coming but we are not connecting to any polar air. Starting Thursday and through the weekend temperatures will return to a more seasonal brand with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the lower 30s. Little to no rainfall is expected for several more days. The dry conditions could lead to additional county burn bans. Franklin county Wednesday hoisted a ban there and many other counties could follow. We will monitor.