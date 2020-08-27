A cold front is coming for the final weekend of August; Laura’s leftovers stay south

SMALL RAIN CHANCES

Though skies were rather cloudy, rainfall was very sparse Thursday with only some patchy light rain and brief showers around central Indiana. Needed rainfall was falling over far northern Indiana late day, in a portion of the state that has turned dry. The Drought Monitor Thursday reported a portion (10%) of the state has entered moderate drought conditions. The region of the state that is the driest is in northeast Indiana.

Storms are rumbling in northern Indiana and will likely to continue to do so on Friday. There looks to be little south movement in storm chances for most of the day but changes will get underway as a cold front enters the state late.

We are expecting most of Friday to be rain-free with storms likely to gather late ahead of the approaching cold front.

LAURA’S LEFTOVERS

Hurricane Laura crashed ashore early Thursday morning (1 am CST) in southern Louisiana bring incredible winds and damage. Wind gusts were recorded to 133 mph in Lake Charles Louisiana, a location of the state that did experience extreme damage from the storm. The powerful storm severed the top of the National Weather Service’s Doppler radar in Lake Charles while Weather Service employees had evacuated. Other impressive wind gust reports include 127 mph at Calcasieu Pass, La and 116 mph in Cameron, La the location of landfall Thursday morning.

Laura’s remnants are over middle Arkansas late Thursday with locally heavy rainfall and continued wind gusts of over 45 mph. Tornado watches are slowly coming down as the storm continues to weaken. The leftovers of once category four hurricane Laura, will be carried east as the cold front sweeps into Indiana Friday night with little to no impact here.

Any scattered storms that become strong or severe will likely accompany the approaching cold front. We will be updating the timing of these potential storms. At this time the Storm Prediction Center is outlining most of northern Indiana for the possibility of a few severe storms. We will keep you posted.

COOL DOWN COMING

With six straight days above normal, August has quietly turned warm. After three coolest open to an August in 27 years, we’ve nearly erased the temperature deficit for the month. As we get ready to close the book on meteorological Summer, the summer itself has been a warm one. Quietly we’ve moved to 30th warmest all-time, among the warmest 20% on record. As of Thursday, 66% of the days have been above normal.

With a cold front passing early Saturday morning, a refreshing change will be felt starting Saturday afternoon. Low temperatures will dive into the upper 50s by sunrise Sunday and sunshine will be plentiful Sunday afternoon. The final weekend of August will turn out to be a nice one!