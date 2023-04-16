We are tracking mild temperatures this morning and central Indiana already saw the highs for today! Shortly after midnight, temperatures were in the upper 60s and fell to the upper 50s at sunrise. Temperatures will continue to tumble from here as a cold front slides over central Indiana with most locations dropping to the mid-40s around 4 PM.

Light showers are also tracking over the state along the passage of the boundary. Between the waves of activity, skies will be cloudy, and winds will rise. Westerly winds may gust up to 40 MPH by the afternoon and stay strong through the overnight. Prepare for lows in the mid-30s early Monday, which is going to be cold enough to support a wintry mix!

Hopefully you haven’t put away the winter coat yet! Light rain, snow and ice pellets are all possible for the Monday morning commute into school and work. Shower chances will continue through Monday afternoon with highs struggling to rise into the mid-40s.

Temperatures are going to quickly recover midweek and should rise back into the mid-70s on Wednesday! There is another shot at thunderstorms on Thursday ahead of another storm system. Unseasonably cool weather will return by next weekend.