INDIANAPOLIS – Monday is likely to be no more than a quick break from rainy weather across Central Indiana as we eye our next system currently to the west. This will be quick-hitter, but has the potential to drop a substantial amount of rain on a portion of the state.

Boom or bust Tuesday rainfall

One of the tricky parts about forecasting Tuesday’s rain is that it will not be widespread. With a substantial amount of rain expected however, this leaves the potential for a sharp cutoff between the “winners” and “losers” (depending on whether you want it or not…). Other than a few showers after midnight, the rain will not begin until 5-7am. Upon arriving, a solid 8 hours of steady rain will fall across southern portions of the state with no more than off & on showers expected into the metro area.

As of now, it appears that locations such as Bloomington & Columbus may be on the outside edge of the heaviest precipitation. Areas south may pick up a widespread 1-1.5″ of rain, while that total may be 0.1-0.25″ to the north.

Beyond the rainfall, the day will be cloudy with a chance for a few peeks of sun only emerging late in the afternoon. Luckily, most evening activities should be a go, though it may be a bit wet depending on where you are. Temperatures are expected to be limited to the upper 70s with the clouds and showers across the area.

Midweek summer weather

The return of seasonable warmth will come on Wednesday with highs returning to the mid 80s. A low pressure system will lift a stationary front north of the state allowing us to warm up. High humidity will accompany this change as well. Isolated storms are expected in the afternoon, but nothing widespread is expected.

Thursday will feature an extension of this weather before a cold front slips through later in the day. Highs should return to the mid 80s, before scattered storms wash out this warmth. Precipitation will be more widespread thanks to robust lift along the front. The good news is that cooler & more comfortable weather should return as we approach the weekend!