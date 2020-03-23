Cool, dry day ahead; much warmer air moves in by midweek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday's wintry mix has now moved east and dry weather is now working back into the area. Although clouds are heavy overhead, temperatures remain above freezing so no slick spots to contend with out-the-door.

Gray skies this morning will hold but drier air will work in for the afternoon, even some peeks of sunshine are expected! Brighter sky will certainly help after a dreary, cooler weekend!

More rain arriving tomorrow by the afternoon and into the evening. Winds will increase through the day, as a fast moving low drifts across the state. Rain will continue into Tuesday evening before wrapping up after midnight.

Drier air and sunshine, along with a change in the wind flow should begin to help move the thermometer upward FINALLY, with a day above average! This will begin a trend to much warmer air and likely the warmest of 2020, so far, for Thursday and Friday! Some storms will be in play but the warmth is welcomed with a true spring feel!