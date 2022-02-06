A cool & quiet start to the work week

Temperatures have been recovering quickly after last week’s snow and a cold start to the weekend. Snow on the ground does not allow us to warm up as efficiently, but we are beginning to see a reversal with 2 inches being melted off today alone. An abundantly sunny sky did not hurt either. Our high in Indy fell only one degree short of average, reaching 37.

Monday will be a step backwards in the warm up. Weak high pressure to our west and a clipper system to our northeast will work in tandem to direct Canadian air into the Midwest. This will keep us from warming more than the mid to upper 20s despite a partly cloudy sky. Not a lot of snow will melt as a result. A cold night will follow as well with low temperatures reaching the mid single digits as high pressure passes overhead.

Tuesday and Wednesday will get us back on track as warming resumes. Highs on Tuesday should have no problem reaching the mid 30s and even have a shot to warm more depending on cloud cover. As of now, it looks to be about a 50/50 mix. We continue to warm into Wednesday thanks to southerly flow. Wednesday may be overcast for the most part, but we should still reach the upper 30s. Temperatures will fluctuate near average as we wrap up the work week with a few snow or rain chances too.