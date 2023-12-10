The weather was quite active across the Mid-South on Saturday. The temperatures across central Indiana reached the mid-60s, which tied the record high for the date in Indianapolis (65°). The unseasonably warm air was short-lived due to a passage of a cold front. The boundary brought a drop in temperatures and downpours.

The same storm complex resulted in a large severe weather outbreak for the Mid-South on Saturday. There were several large hail and even tornado reports with the thunderstorm activity. The storm system will shift to the East Coast today and bring a risk for severe weather to the Carolinas.

It might have been a mild start to the weekend but be prepared for a winter-like chill today! Temperatures are running 20° cooler than early Saturday morning. Lows will fall into the lower to mid-30s this morning with wind chills down to the mid-20s.

Skies are going to stay cloudy today and there is going to be a chance for passing flurries at times today. Because of the cloud cover and cooler flow of air, temperatures will struggle to rise this afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 30s today.

The cloud cover is going to break apart overnight as higher pressure starts moving back into the region. Temperatures will fall into the lower to mid-20s early tomorrow morning. However, highs are going to return to more seasonal levels for the afternoon.

Are you ready to see more sunshine? High pressure remains in control for several days this week, which will keep the clouds at bay. Highs will rise into the 40s most days this week. However, there is a chance to see 50s next Friday!