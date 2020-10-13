A cooler day ahead and tracking our next rain chance

Skies have cleared, rain chances have ended and chillier air has now settled in for your Tuesday morning! We are running nearly 20° colder this morning than Monday morning, grab that coat!

Expect some early patchy fog before giving way to plenty of bright sunshine after sunrise. A really nice day ahead with lower humidity, ample sunshine and a light southwest wind. Highs this afternoon should reach the lower 70s, marking a great day!

Additional sunshine is on the way for Wednesday and milder afternoon highs expected, as southwest winds turn gusty. Peak gusts could near 30 mph in some locations before the cold front arrives Thursday morning.

Our second rain chance of the week falls on Thursday (feels weird saying this), along a much stronger cold front! This front will bring the coolest air of the season (so far) allowing highs only in the 50s to end the workweek, with overnight lows dropping into the middle to lower 30s. Frosty mornings ahead!

The weekend looks cool, dry and bright at times…enjoy and time to get those sweatshirts out!