INDIANAPOLIS – We close the weekend with a mere 0.03″ of rainfall and a June deficit that is about 3.25″ below average. While rain is not expected over the next 24 hours, cooler weather is. A high pressure system will be right overhead tonight with lows that should be in the mid 50s downtown and as cool as the upper 40s in outlying areas.

Temperatures on the rise

Even though we will begin Tuesday with cool temperatures, our next warm up will ensue as soon as the sun rises. High pressure will slowly begin to move east as we go through the day and wind will begin to transition to a more southerly direction. Along with dry air and a near-perfectly sunny sky, we will warm quickly and highs should take a step up into the low 80s.

Staying dry and getting hot

Southerly flow will pick up and a ridge will build across the Midwest as we transition into the middle and end of the week. Our sky will remain abundantly sunny amongst dry conditions through Thursday. Temperatures each day will increase. By Wednesday we will find highs in the upper 80s and by Thursday those highs are likely to be in the low 90s. Humidity will increase on Friday as a slow moving front nears the state however. This will also make for an isolated storm chance. Chances for rain & storms may increase over the weekend, but need to be monitored as the position of the front will determine this.