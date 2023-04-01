As the sun rises this Saturday morning, Hoosiers are seeing the devastation left behind from the severe thunderstorms overnight. A squall line containing embedded supercell thunderstorms crossed Indiana’s western border after 9 PM.

The storms traveled over central Indiana within four hours and resulted in much damage, especially within Sullivan, Johnson, and Howard counties. The National Weather Service plan to have three crews out today to survey the damage. From there, the groups will determine how strong and where the suspected tornadoes were located.

Click here, for additional storm reports sent in from our FOX59 viewers.

Prepare for strong winds today as a secondary boundary brings a wind shift this morning. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 6 PM. However, the strongest winds will occur midday with gusts up to 55 MPH.

We have already experienced the warmest time of the day around 9 AM. Temperatures will tumble into the afternoon and should drop to the lower 40s by 2 PM. Scattered showers cannot be ruled out under mainly cloudy skies. Improvements arrives on Sunday with more sunshine and seasonal highs in the upper 50s.