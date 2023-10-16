Prepare for another cloudy and cool day across central Indiana. The area did see light shower activity overnight, but the totals were very low and remained below 0.10″. This was enough to create wet roads and a damp atmosphere early in the day. Skies will remain cloudy as temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

The cloud cover will depart from the region early Tuesday morning as high pressure builds into the Ohio Valley. The clearing sky before sunrise tomorrow will result in another chilly morning with lows in the mid-40s. The weather will improve tomorrow with more sunshine returning to the Hoosier State! It will be a great day to visit the Covered Bridge Festival in Parke County as highs rise near 60°.

Wednesday is going to be the pick-of-the-week and it will be an ideal day for outdoor activities. Scattered showers will return on Thursday and Friday as a storm system travels over the region. Temperatures are going to trend cooler by next weekend.