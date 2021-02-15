A dangerous President’s Day winter storm underway

Conditions are deteriorating again late Monday evening after the early morning snow and part one of this storm. Early totals were generally in the range of 1″ to 1.5″. Part two of this storm is fully underway Monday evening.

For the fist time since this year, the NWS Winter Storm Severity Index has reached “major” status in central Indiana.

The storm will be at its height for the next 5 to 6 hours.

UPDATE 5PM

The list is growing with now several counties to Travel Warning Status Monday evening.

A long way to go – the storm is really ramping up just after 3pm Monday. Snow intensity and coverage to increase next few hours to nearly 100% making travel very difficult and dangerous.

Plenty of moisture and very cold air equals wide-spread healthy snowfall totals. With nearly two-thirds moisture to work with, these snow total inflate to nearly TWICE the normal snowfall. Amounts of one foot look to be common.

Snowfall totals will be hefty across the entire state. An average off a suite of machines specifically for Indianapolis is 9.5″ of snow with a spread of 5″ to 13″. We are leaning toward the higher side of the range given the colder temps.

SNOWFALL TOTALS

Snowfall will be steady and heavy at times area-wide. Totals could top 12″ especially in central/southeast and east-central IN before tapering off around 12am Tuesday. Considerable blowing and drifting snow through the night will continue to create travel hazards even after the snow stops falling. We are live on air through 7:30 pm with the latest road conditions. Tune in, stay warm and stay home!