A fantastic Monday; turning much colder with rain/snow chances

Although we had a few showers around central Indiana on Sunday, it still shaped up to be a pretty nice day. The sunshine was out early in the day and temperatures peaked in the low to mid 60s this afternoon. Clouds have built into the area for the evening and a couple isolated showers will linger into the late evening hours.

The rain moves out tonight and skies turn back to partly cloudy by early Monday morning. Tomorrow morning won’t start out as chilly as we were Sunday morning. Temperatures will only drop to the low 40s.

Take advantake of Monday to get out and do any yardwork that needs to be done. It will be the best day of the week with sunshine and seasonal temperatures. It will be breezy in the afternoon though with winds gusting 20-25 mph at times.

Our weather takes a turn starting Tuesday. Much colder air will start channeling into the state. Plus, rain and SNOW chances will also be rising. A few spotty showers are possible early Tuesday but at this time, it looks like most of the wet weather will hold off until the evening. Rain developing Tuesday evening will mix with the cold air as temperatures drop and eventually change over to a mix and snow showers late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Some accumulations are possible, mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces. By Wednesday afternoon temperatures will be running near 20° below average! Stay tuned as we continue to monitor this system!