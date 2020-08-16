A fantastic week ahead

The winds of change have arrived in central Indiana and we have a great week in store. A cold front moved through the state earlier today. Only isolated areas received a few light showers. We’re moving back toward a very mild pattern, similar to the 1st week of August. A dip in the jet stream is ushering in cooler and less humid air to central Indiana. Breezy northerly winds have brought been cutting into the humidity Sunday afternoon. Therefore, while it was still a warm day with highs in the mid 80s, it was much more comfortable. By Sunday afternoon, dew point temperatures had already dropped 5 to 10-degrees from where they were on Saturday afternoon.

The rest of Sunday will be very pleasant. Breezy winds will ease this late this evening and temperatures will drop into the mid 60s.

We’ll have lots of sunshine around this week and very limited rain chances. That means, if you are trying to keep your lawn green, you need to get to the sprinklers going. Sunday makes the 6th day in a row where Indianapolis hasn’t received any rain. The outlook for outdoor plans looks great this week, but not so much for your watering needs. Aside from a slight chance for an isolated shower Monday evening, rain stays out of the forecast until next week. Even then, weekend rain chances are still looking slim at this point.