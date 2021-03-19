A fantastic weekend as we open spring

We’re closing out the final full day of winter with clear skies but some chilly temperatures. If you plan to be out for any March Madness celebrations Friday night, make sure you have the coat. By late this evening, temperatures will fall to the mid 30s, while wind chill temperatures fall near freezing. Lots of people have been gathering outside Lucas Oil Stadium Friday evening where the Boilers take on North Texas.

Spring officially starts at 5:37 AM Saturday morning. It will be cold with some frost to start the day. However, the afternoon on both weekend days is looking fantastic. We’ll see sunshine and milder temperatures.

Enjoy the dry, sunnier stretch. We’ll build clouds late Monday and will be tracking rain/storm chances by Tuesday. A wetter, cloudier pattern will setup through late next week.