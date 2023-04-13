So, are we loving this stretch of weather?

DRY AND WARM

Thursday marked the 8th straight day without precipitation and the warm streak extends. Some locations reached 80° Thursday, normal high for early June.

First rain “chance” in over one week arrives Friday as a weakened low that has plagued the Gulf Coast and Florida for days, wobbles north. Showers are possible here Friday afternoon and evening. Peak coverage will increase to nearly 30% by mid/late afternoon and evening.

April showers have been lacking, this is the DRIEST APRIL in three years The 4th wettest month annually has produced only .75″ of rainfall, that’s just over 1″ below normal.

Real rain chances are coming this weekend and are likely to arrive overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. Showers along with a few t-storms are possible as a cold front sweeps the state. Rain will reach peak coverage early Sunday then diminish as much cooler air surges into the state. Temperatures cool for a few days to March levels. Frosty mornings and even a freeze is possible early next week.