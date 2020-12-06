A few flurries Monday; tracking a warmup

Cloudy skies and north-northeasterly winds keep our temperatures quite cool this Sunday. Highs only peaked in the mid 30s when we typically see highs in the low 40s this time of year. Wind chill temperatures Sunday evening are already in the 20s for most locations. We’ll stay chilly the rest of the night. Areas of frost will be around again Monday morning, so you may need to scrape your windshield or warm your car if you park outside.

Aside from a few ares flurries possible late tonight and Monday, our dry stretch is staged to continue on a while longer. This week will be a good one for any outdoor activities you were hoping to get done. Plus, it comes with a warmup.

Winds will start shifting out of the southwest by Tuesday and temperatures will quickly jump well-above average. Wednesday through Saturday highs will be in the low and mid 50s, running 10+ degrees above average. Enjoy the mild conditions while you can. Rain moves in for Saturday and a cold front will move through Saturday night, knocking temperatures down to seasonal levels as we close out next weekend.