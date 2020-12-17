A few flurries today; tracking rain/snow mix for the weekend

Gray skies hold overhead but roads look much better to begin our Thursday morning. Expect a few slick, icy spots while temperatures hold in the upper 20’s. A steady northwest breeze will keep the chill in the air, while clouds hold through the day. A few passing flurries will be in the mix too…

Skies will begin to clear late tonight and into your Friday! Expect a dry and quiet, seasonal end to the workweek.

The weekend will be a bit unsettled as rain takes its aim across the state by Saturday afternoon and evening.

As colder air wraps in, a rain/snow mix will occur in some areas, mostly north of Indianapolis. Honestly, accumulations appear unlikely due to the warmth at the surface. Some of this light mix should last through early Sunday morning.

We continue to dream of a white Christmas! As I mentioned earlier this month, Indianapolis annually has a 33% chance for snow on Christmas morning. With that said, there is a system being hinted in our future models for Christmas eve and into Christmas day. An early look indicates, a frontal passage on Christmas eve that could bring a rain to snow change-over.

As sharply colder air pours in, CAA (Cold Air Advection) should kick start pockets of snow and flurries, stay tuned for more updates over the weekend.