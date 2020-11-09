A few more records will fall before a cold front arrives; Showers in the forecast

LATE SEASON

Sunday’s high of 79° was a record setter but even more impressive the warmest so late in a year on record. The latest 80-degree high is November 1st but a temperature of 79° beyond November8th has never occurred in the 147 years of record keeping. Prior to 2020, 1953 and 1955 produced a high of 77° this late.

Monday’s record high of 76° was set in 1999 and we surpassed that just before 2 pm.

MORE RECORDS TO FALL

We are to break two more records Tuesday starting at daybreak. The warmest minimum for November 9th was 55° set in 1880! We will likely destroy that record with a forecast low of 61°.

South winds will keep blowing Tuesday bringing the afternoon highs well into 70s again. Tuesday record will likely tie or fall as it is a 75° record set in 1949.

COLD FRONT COMING

Clouds increase Tuesday a cold front will be moving in late bringing a threat of showers and eventually a wind shift that ends the unseasonable warmth. The front is forecast to pass, shifting winds around 4 am Wednesday so the warmest of the day will likely be at or around daybreak. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s by mid morning on.

Showers are to be rather light and not long-lived potentially arriving in organized fashion after dark and reaching peak coverage around 12 am of 60%. Rain will end quickly from west to east before sunrise Wednesday.