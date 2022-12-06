Showers and a few thunderstorms developed near a stationary front in southcentral Indiana late Tuesday. Showers will remain scattered rest of the evening.

We could use the rain. After one of the driest Fall’s on record, we are now the DRIEST YEAR on record since 1999 (23 years). As of Tuesday (December 6th), we are now over 9″ BELOW NORMAL in Indianapolis while Lafayette and Muncie are around one-foot below normal precipitation for the year.

RAINFALL REQUIRED

A pair of t-storms developed in downstate Indiana just before 5pm Tuesday bringing some locally heavier downpours. Showers are to spread north through 9pm and reach peak coverage around 12am. A rumble of thunder or two looks to remain isolated.

Sun will come in spurts over the next several days as a rather cloudy spell evolves. Skies may brighten Wednesday after early AM clouds and fog. Thicken again Thursday ahead of late week showers.

No arctic air for now and more 50-degree days then sub-freezing nights over the next week. Temperatures Wednesday and again Friday could be as much as 12-degrees above normal.

The Forecast from the FOX59 Weather Center Tuesday night

TONIGHT: Widely scattered showers and even a storm or two, rainfall to increase to nearly 50% coverage before 12am, then diminish quickly before sunrise. Damp and FOGGY late.

LOW 42

WEDNESDAY: Damp and foggy early. Clouds break/ this for some sun by afternoon. Continued mild

HIGH 54

THURSDAY: Early AM fog with increasing clouds. Cooler with widely scattered showers developing late. Rainfall to increase to nearly 40% coverage after sunset.

HIGH 48

FRIDAY: Windy and milder with numerous showers

HIGH 52

SATURDAY: Rather cloudy and cooler. Clouds breaking for sunshine

HIGH 40

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonal.

HIGH 43

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and milder

HIGH 47

TUESDAY: Clouds increase, windy and milder. Showers possible late

HIGH 55