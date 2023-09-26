Rain is welcome but a few gusty storms could briefly produce hail along with some blinding rainfall.

Scattered showers and storms will reach peak coverage (60%) before 6pm Tuesday. A few gusty storms at times may produce hail. These storms often “pulse” – meaning they briefly reach severe potential and capable of producing large hail then weaken. A few additional warnings may be issued through the evening. Lightning will be intense within these storms when they reach their peak but one more feature to watch is when the storm start to weaken, one or two may collapse quickly producing localized damaging wind gusts. While no severe watch will be issued, stay alert and head indoors. Remember, when thunder roars – go indoors!

We will be tracking all the storms on-air through 7:30pm.

Check out these terrific views of the northeast bound t-storm in Morgan county from U-Indy and downtown cams just after 4pm Tuesday. Meanwhile full sun and colorful fall leaves in Columbus. These really represents the scattered and selective nature of the evening showers and storms. Rainfall is needed with only a quarter-inch of rain since mid-August. Some locations may exceed one inch rainfall while many receive little to no rain. Rain chance will linger overnight and return again Wednesday