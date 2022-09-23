INDIANAPOLIS — We started off this morning with temperatures in the 40s! It has been a very fall-like day with seasonal temperatures expected into the weekend. There are a few rain chances here and there but don’t cancel any plans, I still expect a lot of dry time.

Friday morning lows

Check out this morning’s low temperatures! Some areas dropped into the low 40s! Our normal low for this time of year is in the mid 50s!

Friday night forecast

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 50s. Friday night football should be a go, just bring a light jacket!

Weekend forecast

We will start off Saturday morning with a few scattered showers. Those will not last all day. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s.

Sunday will feature scattered showers throughout the day. I expect a lot of dry time for most, just keep a rain jacket handy. Temperatures will climb in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Colt home-opener forecast

The Colts return home on Sunday! Temperatures in the morning will be in the 60s in the morning with spotty showers around kickoff. I don’t think the roof will be open this weekend with the chance of showers. By the time the game wraps up, we will be looking at temperatures in the 70s.

Tracking the tropics

After a slow start to the hurricane season, the tropics are waking up! All eyes are on the next potential hurricane that is tracking to hit Florida early next week. More details to come over the weekend.