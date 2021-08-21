A few showers again today, hot and humid next week with heat index values near 100°

We are starting off this morning with some patchy fog and humid conditions. As we go through the day, temperatures will top off near 90° with a few showers later in the day.

Today will be warm and sticky. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s with showers around during the afternoon, widely scattered in nature. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70s with a shower or two possible.

Sunday we will start off the day with a few showers and clouds. Those showers move out early in the day leaving behind a few clouds but I expect a lot of dry time for the day. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90s with feel-like temperatures in the low 90s as well. Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 70s.

Monday will start our stretch of hot and humid conditions with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Feel-like temperatures will top off in the lower triple digits. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Tuesday will again be hot and humid with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. Feel-like temperatures again will be in the triple digits. There is a chance of widely scattered showers and storms. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 70s.

As we head into the middle of next week, temperatures will top off close to 90°. Rain chances continue but the big story will be the heat. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s with heat index values back close to 100°. Wednesday has the potential to be the hottest day with have seen since May 2018.