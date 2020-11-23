A few showers possible Tuesday morning

It was a cool start the week but the sunshine and light winds certainly helped make the day more enjoyable. Highs Monday afternoon were running about 5-degrees below average as highs peaked in the mid 40s.

Clouds are building back in this evening ahead of our next chance for some rain. Monday evening will be dry but cool. Temperatures will be mainly steady in the upper 30s through the late evening hours.

Rain chances return as early as Tuesday morning. These will be widely scattered in nature, so not everyone gets wet. Plus, there is the chance for a few isolated areas to see a brief period of a wintry mix. Best chances for that will be in our northern counties. Surface temperatures will still be several degrees above freezing, therefore, any wintry precipitation that does form shouldn’t cause any additional travel hazards aside from the roads being on the slippery side simply from being wet.

While we will have plenty of dry time throughout the day on Tuesday, it will be cloudy and cool day with highs only rising into the upper 40s – right around average for this time of year.

Rain chances really ramp up late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning when a soaking rain, and the chance for a few thunderstorms will spread across the state. These showers turn more scattered into Wednesday afternoon but the rain will continue off and on through the evening.

Good news for the Thanskgiving Day holiday. Rain chances will diminish early Thursday morning, leaving us with partly sunny skies and dry conditions for the afternoon. The new dry stretch is set to continue into the weekend but we’re also tracking a big cool down in temperatures by early next week.