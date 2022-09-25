INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off this morning with mostly cloudy skies and warmer conditions than the last few mornings. Temperatures are in the 60s as you head out this Sunday morning, maybe a few 50s. The rest of today will feature clouds and maybe some showers too.

Colts home opener forecast

A cold front is moving through this morning, keeping us mostly cloudy. As the front moves through, winds will be breezy out of the north and west at 10-15 mph. Scattered showers will be around for most of the day with healthier shower chances to our north. Your morning tailgate should be good to go! By the time the Colt home opener wraps up, temperatures will be in the lower 70s this afternoon. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s with a few clouds.

Dry, fall-like week ahead

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures only topping off in the upper 60s for most. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s! Tuesday and Wednesday will bring a few clouds each day with temperatures in the lower 60s! Overnight lows stay in the 40s but a few upper 30s cannot be ruled out Wednesday morning!

We will end the week and the month of September with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tracking TS/Hurricane Ian

All eyes are on TS/Hurricane Ian in the Caribbean. This storm is still forecasted to track into the Gulf of Mexico in the next few days and become a major hurricane. The National Hurricane Center is still forecasting a landfall somewhere in Florida Wednesday or Thursday this week. We will continue to monitor this storm very closely!