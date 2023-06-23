Rather cloudy skies are on tap today as a slow-moving low pressure hovers over Ohio, West Virginia with moisture wrapping around it. Most of the shower activity is going to stay east and bring steady rainfall through central Ohio. Indiana really needs the rain though and unfortunately the shower chances remain low today. East-central Indiana has the best chance of seeing isolated showers.

Rain chances dwindle and cloud cover decreases this evening as the low-pressure system departs from the Ohio Valley. Skies will turn partly cloudy for the baseball tonight at Victory Field. The Indians take on the Columbus Clippers at 7:05 PM and temperatures will be near 80° at that time. By the way, you will be able to enjoy fireworks at the end of the game tonight!

We are heating up this weekend with a ridge setting up over the area. Temperatures will drive into the upper 80s and potentially hit 90° again. The first half of the weekend is going to be dry and mostly sunny. The humidity levels will climb with dew points rising into the upper 60s. It will feel stickier as a result with heat indices in the lower 90s during peak heating hours.

Saturday is looking dry, but Sunday will bring another chance for showers and thunderstorms. Two waves are expected to impact central Indiana. The first round arrives early Sunday morning from a weakening MCS or storm complex. The storms may still pack-a-punch crosses over the state’s western border. Gusty winds will be the primary threat.

A secondary wave will have a chance of firing up ahead of an approaching cold front, especially with the heat and humidity in place. Round two may pose a threat for severe weather E/SE of the Indy area during peak heating on Sunday. This system will not get us out of a drought, but any rain would be beneficial for the area as Indy’s rain deficit climbs.