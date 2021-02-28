A few showers Sunday night; turning cooler for Monday

It was a very soggy start to Sunday. Heavy rainfall spread across the state, with the highest totals falling in locations south of I-70. Bloomington picked up over an inch and a half of rain!

The snow melt earlier this week along with the heavy rainfall today has caused some flooding issues in parts of central Indiana. The photos below were shared by Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers Sunday afternoon. You can see a car is trapped on a flooded road.

It is important to never drive across flooded roadways! You don’t know how deep the water is. Your car could easily become trapped or swept away. Plus, it’s not uncommon for roads to break apart beneath heavy flooding.

(Photo By Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers)

(Photo By Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers)

As promised, we got a break in the rain late Sunday morning and afternoon. It was a perfect afternoon to get outdoors, although trails and grassy areas were certainly on the muddy side.

Temperatures rose to their highest of the year, so far, where Indianapolis hit 61°. That’s the first time the circle city has reached the 60° mark since early December.

A few scattered showers are moving through the area Sunday evening out ahead of a cold front. Not everyone will be impacted by this round of showers, but a few will need to dodge some raindrops if you’re still hoping to be outside this evening. This is a great time to download our Weather Authority app so you can track the radar over your location.

These showers will exit this evening, and then gusty winds will shift out of the northwest and start cooling us down quickly. Temperatures by early Monday morning will fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Wind chill temperatures will make it feel like it’s in the low-to-mid 20s. Kids will want to bundle up again as they’re heading to the bus stop.

By Monday afternoon, there will be sunshine around again, and air temperatures will have rebounded to seasonal levels in the mid 40s. However, with the wind chill making it feel like it’s only in the mid-to-upper 30s tomorrow afternoon, it will FEEL about 30° to 35° cooler than we were on Sunday.

We’re in for quite a week. Our weather pattern is turning rather quiet, for now. There will be plenty of sunshine around through the week and even another taste of some spring-like temperatures by the middle of the week.