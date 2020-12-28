A few showers tonight; turning cooler for Monday

It was a mild close to the weekend with temperatures rising into the low 50s Sunday afternoon. Breezy, southerly winds responsible for this warmup have been gusting 20-30 mph. The mild conditions won’t last long as a cold front is heading our way. Out ahead of it, scattered showers have developed across portions of central Indiana. This rain will move east through the evening before exiting late tonight.

Winds shifting out of the WNW early Monday will stream in much cooler air again, bringing a chillier start to the work week. Temperatures will drop to the upper 20s/lower 30s Monday morning and only rebound into the mid 30s by the afternoon.

We’re closely watching a storm system that will impact us as we close out 2020 and ring in the new year. It comes with a warmup, rain chances and possibly some snow. Stay tuned as we narrow down the timing and track of this system, which will greatly impact our temperatures and type of precipitation we see as this storm moves through.