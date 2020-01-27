A few slick spots possible Monday morning; Quiet, cloudy stretch ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've had a beautiful, quiet finish to the weekend. We were even spoiled with a good bit of sunshine Sunday afternoon. However, that sunshine is short lived another upper level wave moving toward central Indiana will cause clouds to increase, once again, overnight and bring a gray start to the work week.

It's this same system that will bring us chances for spotty flurries or evening very patchy freezing drizzle early Monday morning. As winds continue to ease some locations could see patchy fog developing. Any fog or drizzle that does develop overnight will lead to the concern for a few slick spots on the roads, especially bridges and overpasses. This does not look to be a widespread concern, but those traveling during the Monday morning commute should just use a little extra caution. While temperatures will be above average, it will still be a chilly start to the your Monday morning. Wind chill temperatures starting out in the upper teens and lower 20s.

We're into a pretty quiet stretch now. Repeated weak upper level waves moving through the regional will leave mostly cloudy skies and the chance for flurries during the first half of the week. It's not until late in the week that we're tracking the chance for more impactful, widespread rain/snow development. However, there is a lot of uncertainty with this system, so stay tuned for updates! So far, January snowfall has been greatly lacking. Snow showers Saturday and early Sunday finally put us on the map as "measurable snowfall" for the month. Even then, we're still only tallying 0.3", nearly 7" below normal.