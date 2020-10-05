A frosty start; another dry stretch gets underway

Skies are clear and temperatures are cold to start our Monday morning! In fact, the coldest start to this early season, as frost threatens many counties before sunrise. Lots of sunshine on the way today, while winds remain light from the south. A nice way to start a new week!

Drought continues across the state and region and will only worsen this week, as rain appears nonexistent for the next seven days!

Hurricane season rolls on until Nov. 1 and the Gulf has become more active over the weekend, as two storms could threaten parts of the US and Mexico over the next few days.