A gorgeous Thursday ahead of our next warm up

High temperatures were held to the 70s across much of Central Indiana today. This will go down as our 5th day cooler than 80 degrees since the start of the month. We stayed cooler as a result of cloud-dominated daylight hours, though late afternoon sun has made for a beautiful finish. We will cool off quickly tonight with high pressure and a clear sky overhead. Temperatures will begin in the upper 50s across Central Indiana to kick off Thursday.

As soon as we cool down, we begin to warm up again. We will see this warming trend begin on Thursday as high pressure slides east. This will reinstate a light southeasterly flow across the state, which will pull in warmth and even a little bit of humidity later in the day. A sunny sky is expected from the onset and should safely get us back into the low 80’s across the state. Our weather will remain quiet and mild later in the evening and overnight as well. This is a great candidate for the best day of the week and beyond.

On Friday we will begin to notice that summer feel work back into the Midwest. Temperatures will be further propelled into the mid 80’s as southerly flow picks up. Humidity will begin slowly increase too. The warming trend will continue into the weekend with a chance for highs to reach the upper 80’s as soon as Saturday, though a chance for an isolated shower may limit this warming. Still, summer is not out of the forecast and may stick around through early next week.