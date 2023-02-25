INDIANAPOLIS – We’ll take momentum from a beautiful second half of Saturday and make Sunday the perfect end to the weekend.

Sunny skies, mild air

Saturday began somewhat cool with light snow falling in the early morning. Out sky cleared quickly following the mid morning however, and a warm up took us into the upper 40s. An area of high pressure has begun to take hold of the state and we’ll continue to benefit heading into the next day.

Sunday morning will begin in the mid 30s. While it sounds cool, that’s still nearly 10 degrees warmer than average. We’ll enjoy a sunny sky through the morning and a light southwest wind. Temperatures will rise quickly as a result, and we’ll be in the 50s before the end of the morning! Thin, upper level clouds will coat part of the sky in the afternoon, but there will still be plenty of sun. Highs will end up reaching the upper 50s, and may even crack 60 in a couple spots. This will be an excellent day to enjoy the outdoors at any time!

Stormy Monday

The nice weather will not prevail much longer than Sunday as a storm system moves in at the start of the work week. A period of showers & storms will impact the state, mainly during the first half of the day. It will be very windy too with non-thunderstorm gusts reaching 50 mph! Severe weather appears unlikely, but it can’t be ruled out across parts of Southeastern Indiana. On the bright side, the day will be mild with highs in the mid 60s! We’ll also see some clearing before the day’s end.

A look at the next 7 days