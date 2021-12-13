A great Monday ahead! Warming trend underway

Skies are clear and temperatures chilly to begin our Monday morning, as wind chills hover in the middle 20s. Expect a bright sunrise and a sun-filled day ahead! Milder air is building and temperatures will jump into the lower 50s by 3 p.m. Should be a great day and a quiet one too.

A few added clouds tonight, as dry weather holds across the state with lows dropping into the middle 30s by sunrise.

Early sunshine Tuesday will bring an increase in clouds by the afternoon but additional warmth to the state! More dry weather tomorrow will make for ample time outside to be enjoyed. Highs reaching the upper 50s, nearly 20° above average!

Spotty shower chances return midweek but warmth remains intact, as highs reach the lower 60s! A stronger cold front will begin to cool us off by Thursday afternoon, as rain lingers through the day. We get back to a more normal December weather feel by the weekend, as snow remains absent at this time!