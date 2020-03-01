Great start to March followed by rising rain chances

Welcome to March! This is our fastest month to warm. Average high temperatures rise from 45° to 58° from the 1st to the 31st. Plus, we gain an hour and 18 minutes of daylight!

We certainly have a spring-like feel in the air today. As promised, our warm-up has arrived. Temperatures across central Indiana were up about 25-degrees from where they were 24-hours ago. Temperatures in the low 60s this Sunday afternoon are more typical for early April.

We’ll keep the mild temperatures around for much of the week, but rain chances are on the rise. We’re currently between two frontal boundaries: a warm front that has lifted to our north and east and a cold front that sits to our west. That leaves us in what we call “the warm sector.”

As that front to our west heads our way, showers will begin to develop out ahead of it. They will arrive late tonight, mainly after midnight. Don’t be surprised to hear a few rumbles of thunder overnight, however, no severe weather is expected. There will be rain and the chance for a few thunderstorms.

The rain will taper off into the afternoon Monday. While we could see a few more raindrops at times throughout the week, there will be plenty of dry time!