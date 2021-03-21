A great start to the week before a wetter pattern emerges

We’re feeling very spring-like as the season opened this weekend. Temperatures Sunday afternoon made it into the mid and upper 60s. These levels are much more typical of mid/late April warmth.

A southeasterly wind flow and a few clouds building in tonight will keep temperatures warmer than they were last night. This evening will be dry and mild for this time of year with temperatures still near 50° around 10 pm. Temperatures will only fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s by early Monday morning.

If you haven’t had the chance to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather, make sure to take advantage of Monday. Tomorrow will be the best day of the new week. We’ll have more clouds around but there’s still be plenty of sunshine too. We stay dry and temperatures will be another few degrees warmer by the afternoon.

A wetter pattern emerges starting Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop, mainly in the evening. We’ll keep the wetter pattern around through the rest of the week but there will be periods of dry time too. Wednesday will be one of the drier days of the week with only isolated showers in the area.