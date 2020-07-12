A great start to the week before heat, humidity and daily storm chances return

After two waves of severe storms brought large hail and damaging winds to central Indiana from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning, the weekend is closing much quieter. A couple isolated thunderstorms will still be possible through 8 PM. After that, we are expecting clear skies and cooler temperatures overnight. Temperatures dropping to the low 60s overnight will likely be the coolest in roughly 2-1/2 weeks.

Monday will be a great start to the week AND the best day out of the next 7. We’ll have plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.

The high pressure “hot dome” that moved to the southwestern U.S. for the weekend will begin sliding back east. This will allow temperatures to quickly heat back up.

90-degree heat returns by Wednesday, humidity builds and storm chances will be on the rise. This will be the start of a new heat wave that will last into the weekend with daily rain and storm chances too. Heavy showers will be possible at times, and much like last week, a few isolated strong/severe storms will be possible as well.