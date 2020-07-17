A hot July weekend, hottest of 2020 possible

The temperatures are on the rise again and along with high level humidity another steamy July weekend is in store. Under cleat skies and calm winds it will be a stuffy Friday night with temperatures still near 80-degree through 12 am. The dew point is the real measure of humidity and when it is up above 60-degrees it becomes increasingly uncomfortable. Tonight the dew-point could linger near 70° and that is stuffy! The term “muggly” is top of mind. It’s the word I use when the air is uncomfortable and feels ugly – hence the name MUGGLY.

Indianapolis has topped 90-degrees so far this year and we may be adding to that total through early next week however the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will lead to a weekend with a heat index nearing and exceeding 100°.

This weekend could rival if not surpass the hottest weekend of the year which was the July 4th weekend. Temperatures that weekend peaked at 94° Sunday, July 5th. We are currently forecasting Sunday’s high to reach 95-degrees, add the humidity and it becomes dangerous levels of heat

We’ve had two days this summer reach a heat index of 100°, June 29th and July 8th – this weekend could produce the third. Under sunny skies the weekend temperatures will surpass the 90-degree mark with Sunday forecast to be the hottest of 2020, a high of 95°.

Heat advisories are out for a dozen states in the central U.S. including northern Indiana Saturday. The advisories may need to be expanded as area-wide as heat indices reach or exceed 100° Sunday.

Thunderstorms and the chance of them are sparse this weekend but there are some hints a few could approach later afternoon on Sunday. At this point most of the weekend is rain-free with a increase of 20% coverage thunderstorms later in the day Sunday.