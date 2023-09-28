Heavy fog this morning is developing and hazard issues will likely be in spots for the bus stop and morning rush hour.

An advisory is now in effect until 10 a.m., so expect delays on the road and for some schools! Along with the fog, patchy drizzle remains to fall, marking a damp, dreary, but muggy start.

By this afternoon, clouds will begin to break in spots as sunshine starts to work in, while a limited shower chance lingers in our far eastern counties. The added sunshine will begin to help dry us out and move our afternoon temperatures into the middle 70s. Northwest winds are expected later today at 6-11 mph.

Tonight, skies clear and some fog could redevelop overnight and into Friday morning. It will burn off quickly as drier and more stable air will be building in and driving a warm-up into the weekend! Big warmth coming in on Saturday and into next week.