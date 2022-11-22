INDIANA — Is your ideal Thanksgiving 60° and sunny? How about 30° and snowing? Indiana has had its fair share of different weather on Thanksgiving Day! Let’s look back.

Indianapolis Thanksgiving records

The warmest Thanksgiving in Indianapolis was in 1896 and tied with 1973 when the high temperature reached 69°. The coldest low temperature was back in 1930 at just 1°. The coldest high temperature, during the day, was also in 1930 at 14°. The wettest Thanksgiving in Indy was back in 2010 when it rained 1.45″. The snowiest was 2.4″ back in 1902.

Fort Wayne Thanksgiving records

The record high temperature on Thanksgiving in Fort Wayne was 67° in 1915. The record low temperature was 1° in 1930. The wettest Thanksgiving was in 2010 with 1.78″ of precipitation. The snowiest Thanksgiving in Fort Wayne was in 1980 with 4″ of snowfall.

South Bend Thanksgiving records

The warmest Thanksgiving in South Bend was 68° in 1933. The record low temperature was 0° in 1930. The record precipitation was 1.2″ in 1968. The record snowfall was 7.5″ in 1902.

Evansville Thanksgiving records

Evansville hit 70° in both 1981 and 2015, tied for the warmest Thanksgiving on record. The coldest low temperature hit 13° in 1930 and 1950. The wettest Thanksgiving in Evansville was in 2010 with 2.99″. The snowiest was in 1950 with 1.8″ of snowfall.