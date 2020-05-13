A major pattern change brings warmer temperatures and storm threat

A major pattern change is underway. We’ve spent most of May with cooler temperatures. To-date, this is the 7th coolest May on record. Wednesday makes the 10th straight day of below average temperatures. We’ve had quite the temperature swings considering that the first weekend of May brought 70 and 80-degree warmth. It all went downhill from there. Just this past weekend, we recorded a record cold temperature of 27-degrees in Indianapolis. That was the coldest for the date (May 9th) and for the entire month of May.

Temperatures are going up from here. Wednesday has still been on the cooler side. Cloud cover, or lack there-of depending on your location, created a large temperature divide across Central Indiana. Our southern counties, with more cloud cover, stayed in the mid 50s. Meanwhile, our northern counties, with more sunshine, saw temperature rise all the way into the mid-60s Wednesday afternoon.

Clouds will continue to spread across the state, out ahead of a warm front that will surge temperatures into the “above average” range by Thursday. That warm front slides northeast tonight before stalling over the state on Thursday. Gulf moisture streaming into the state will make for a wetter setup for the next several days.

Rain chances rise late Wednesday evening and rounds of rain/t-storms will come in clusters at times throughout the day on Thursday. A few strong/severe storms can’t be ruled out. Especially by Thursday afternoon and night. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats.

Daily chances for rain/storms will remain in the forecast from Thursday through the weekend. However, there will be plenty of dry hours too. Be sure to check back here for the latest updates on timing and storm threats. Also, with these showers coming in multiple rounds, be sure to check the radar on our free WX Authority app before heading out.