A messy Monday

After a cloudy and seasonally cool Sunday, much messier weather is heading our way. A strong low pressure system to our west is has been bringing very heavy snow to parts of the rockies and the upper midwest. Also associated with this system, heavy rain and storms have stretched south as far as Texas and Louisiana. As this moisture slides east, we will see unpleasant conditions developing in central Indiana to start a new week.

Temperatures will drop to near and below freezing by early Monday morning. Scattered showers will develop pre-dawn. As temperatures continue to drop, we are expecting a transition to more wintry precipitation for portions of our area. Rain changing to wintry mix will be possible and freezing rain, particularly in our northern counties. With ground temperatures so warm, we aren’t anticipating major travel concerns but there could certainly be some slick spots developing, especially along bridges and overpasses. Be prepared to take it slower while your on the roads tomorrow.

Areas of scattered rain and this mix will linger into the afternoon as winds continue to pickup. Gusts above 35 mph will be possible at times. Temperatures warming Monday afternoon into the evening will transition any lingering precipitation back to rain before the last of it exits very early Tuesday morning.

Drier and milder weather will set in for Tuesday and the first part of Wednesday (St. Patrick’s Day). High temperatures by the holiday will be rising into the low 60s. Showers return late Wednesday night and we’ll be in for a soggy Thursday. After we get through these few disturbances, we’ll close out the last day of winter, on Friday, with calm and cool conditions. Milder and sunnier conditions will get underway as spring opens this weekend.