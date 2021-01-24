We’re heading into a messy Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for most of our viewing area at 5 AM Monday and lasts through 1 PM for the majority under the advisory. However, our far northern counties will see this advisory extended until 9 PM as potentially hazardous wintry weather will still be lingering.

A warm front associated with a strong low pressure system is tracking our way. With it, it’s bringing plenty of moisture. This moisture arrives here early Monday morning in our southern counties and should mainly begin as rain. However, a few locations could develop a few pockets of freezing rain or a wintry mix. Precipitation will continue to spread north into the morning and as it does, more widespread freezing rain is expected to develop as the moisture interacts with our colder surface temperatures. Icing of 0.10″ to 0.20″ are possible. This brings about a major concern for those that have to travel on Monday. Slick spots are to be expected.

In addition to accumulating ice, snow showers will develop over the northern tier of central Indiana. Snow accumulations up to 1.5″ are possible between Monday afternoon and early Tuesday afternoon. However, most will likely stay closer to the half inch range.

Most of us will see the freezing rain change to all rain as temperatures warm into the afternoon. The temperatures are key in to what type of precipitation we will see around the area. With a warmer air column overhead but a surface temperature still at or below freezing, rainfall will turn to ice when it hits the ground in those locations.

This system will ease Monday night and exit Tuesday afternoon. Slick spots will be a concern once again Tuesday morning. Be sure to tune in Monday morning where Meteorologist Jim O’Brien will be tracking this system as it’s moving into the state.