A mid-week warm up and several snow chances ahead

We began this Tuesday with one of our coldest mornings of the year at a low of 10 degrees. We warmed up efficiently through the remainder of the day however, and managed a high of 33 degrees. This came largely thanks to a gusty southerly wind and an abundance of sunshine. With only 10% cloud cover, this actually becomes the sunniest day of 2021 thus far.

Our low temperature overnight will stay in the upper 20s as clouds begin to move in ahead of a surface trough to our west. A breezy southerly wind will persist through the night too. Clouds will be abundant overhead as you wake up on Wednesday morning, but there should still be some sun breaking through. Wind will lighten up through the day as the trough passes overhead. Even though clouds remain dominant, our weather will remain dry. Highs should fall in the range of 42-46, which puts us at least 5 degrees above average. Mild and gray weather continues overnight into Thursday.

Our next chance for any active weather will come on Thursday in fact with a weak pulse of energy dropping in from the northwest. Light snow showers or a mix of rain and snow is expected during the day. Little to no accumulation is expected however. Highs in the mid to upper 30s will prevent much of what falls from sticking regardless. A few more snow chances will take us through the weekend and into next week.